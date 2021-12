NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Family and friends are gathering in North Little Rock to say goodbye to MEMS paramedic Maj. Dean Douglas Wednesday.

Douglas died after being injured in a crash during the Little Rock Marathon.

Serving for nearly three decades, Douglas has been remembered by his peers as someone who could bring cheer in times of stress and as a paramedic who saved hundreds of lives during his career.

