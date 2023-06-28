LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A funeral service for political activist Robert “Say” McIntosh will be held this weekend.

The funeral service for McIntosh will be held on July 2 at 2 p.m. at Second Baptist Church on John Barrow Road in Little Rock.

Family of McIntosh confirmed Saturday that the well-known civil rights activist had passed away at the age of 79.

He was the founder of Say’s Stop The Violence Organization and the Say McIntosh Foundation.

McIntosh also ran a restaurant and was known for his sweet potato pies. His family says his commitment to improving the lives of people in the community will continue.