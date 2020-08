NEWPORT, Ark. — The funeral for Sydney Sutherland, a Jackson County woman who was missing will be Friday August 28 at 2:00 p.m. at the ASUN Center for the Arts in Newport.

There will also be a visitation Thursday August 27 5:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. at Jackson’s Newport funeral home.

More details on the funeral for Sydney Sutherland are available online here.