Funeral held for Jody Jenkins, Atkins superintendent who died from COVID-19

ATKINS, Ark. – A beloved educator was laid to rest Tuesday, in the company of the many students and faculty whose lives he touched. The funeral of Jody Jenkins was held at Sorrels Stadium – Atkins Public Schools’ football stadium – in order to accommodate the hundreds of community members who wished to honor his memory.

A sea of red, the color of Atkins Public Schools, filled Lemley Field as faculty, students, and staff wore shirts honoring the beloved educator gone too soon. “He just loved this community,” said Darrell Webb, acting superintendent for Atkins Public Schools. “It’s been a hard week for this school and this community.” Jody Jenkins spent his childhood in Atkins, attending the public schools and becoming a part of the community. After teaching and coaching football at schools across the state, Jenkins decided to return home in 2019. “For the past few years when we’ve had superintendent openings, we’ve talked about brining him back here,” said Mark Coffman, school board president for Atkins. “Fortunately, two years ago we were able to do that.”

Jenkins passed away from COVID-19 last Tuesday. A week later, the community he loved showed up to honor his memory. “They were proud to have him back in this school district and the direction he was taking us,” Webb said. Jenkins was known as someone who put children first, and would rather be in class than behind a desk. This was illustrated in everything he did. “Every day,” Coffman remembered, “you could see Jody in the car rider line, when parents would bring their kids to drop them off at school. Superintendents just don’t do that.” “When he was inside the school system,” Webb recalled, “not behind the desk, that was when Mr. Jenkins shined.”

Although his time was cut short, Jody Jenkins legacy will live on in the hearts of all those who knew him. “From his family, from his life, his faith, to the way he interacted with students,” Coffman said, “he was an intentional person.” Instead of flowers, his family requests donations be made in his honor to an organization of your choice that benefits the needs of children.