LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Funeral arrangements have been set for Sergeant Joshua Caudell.

Caudell, 29, was part of a K-9 unit asked to assist Maumelle Police in a manhunt Monday. He was shot and later died. The person of interest, Demark Jordan, was arrested Tuesday.

Visitation will be Friday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at Family Church in White Hall.

The funeral service will be at 2:30 Saturday afternoon at the same church.