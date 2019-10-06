Fundraiser to help cancer patients held in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A fundraiser to help the American Cancer Society worked to fund a transportation grant to get people to and from appointments.

The second annual Cattle Baron’s Ball saw hundreds through its doors to support the organization’s efforts.

Live music, a silent auction, and food welcomed guests. Last year, the fundraiser raised $50,000 and this year, event chair Leslie Conner hopes to surpass that amount.

For Conner, it’s about helping those in need.

“Cancer affects everyone,” she said. “It knows no boundaries. It doesn’t discriminate from age, gender, race so again, cancer affects us all.”

According to Conner, this year’s event saw more people and she wants the money to better serve the people of Northeast Arkansas.