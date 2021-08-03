‘From that hospital bed after my surgery I knew that this is what I wanted to do with my life’ Batesville girl inspires others after life-changing accident

BATESVILLE, Ark. – One Batesville girl has always been a star athlete since the second she picked up a ball.

In March of 2020, she had a moment that changed her life forever, but not once did she let it stop her from doing what she loved.

Dominating the court every serve and every play, no matter the sport Isabella Floyd finds a way to win.

“Ever since I was young, I always was playing something. I had a ball in my hand. I played volleyball, softball, basketball,” Floyd said.

Volleyball was always at the forefront. From her powerful serves to her ability to run the offense as a setter, it’s no surprise Floyd made her high school volleyball team as a freshman and led her club team to nationals every single year.

“It’s kind of known as the captain of the team and the quarterback where you’re always involved every play and you kind of get to run the court,” Floyd said.

On March 29th, 2020 that success almost came to a halt.

“I was in in a side-by-side wreck. We were driving down a dirt road and we hit a puddle and it hydroplaned and it fell on my arm and slid,” Floyd said.

She was flown to Arkansas Children’s Hospital and rushed to an operating room.

“It was just shocking because I didn’t realize how bad it actually was,” Floyd said.

Despite all the chaos, Floyd knew she would be okay.

“God had a plan through it and there wasn’t any need to worry,” Floyd said.

Right after she got out of surgery, she sent a Snapchat showing a thumbs up.

“I just wanted to thank all my friends and family for the support and that I was just peachy,” Floyd said.

Keeping that positive spirit, it wasn’t long before she made her way back to the court. This time, she had a little extra hardware.

“The very first day I got my prosthetic was actually the first game, the benefit game,” Floyd said.

Playing with a prosthetic arm meant Floyd had to step out of the setting role into the back row.

“It was like a challenge I got to try and accomplish,” Floyd said.

If that wasn’t enough of a challenge, when she put the ball up after her high school season, she decided to try her hand at a new sport.

“I was stunned how good she was first day out,” Tennis Coach John Shellenberger said.

Shellenberger has been coaching tennis for the last four decades and added Floyd to his roster just last year.

“We had a goal last year for her to win one high school match, one match and she qualified for the state tournament her first year,” Schellenberger said.

She continues to break through every expectation one swing at a time.

“If I ever say, ‘hey you won’t be able to do this’ I automatically know I’m wrong because she is going to prove that she can,” Schellenberger said.

Floyd is now using her story to inspire others and hopes to prove your only limits are the ones you put on yourself.

“From that hospital bed after my surgery, I knew that this is what I wanted to do with my life,” Floyd said.

Floyd also had the opportunity to go on a retreat by one of the most famous amputees, Bethany Hamilton.

She learned how to surf and was around other people who know exactly what she’s going through.