LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Former U.S. Representative and Arkansan who served for seven terms in Congress passed away at the age of 80.

“It was just magic that we caught in a bottle and we just all feel very blessed to have been a part of that experience and being able to work for him,” said friend and colleague, Gabe Holmstrom.

An Arkansan, a politician and a public servant, “he taught me and so many others about politics, and so much about life, and so much about this great state,” said Holmstrom.

They’re memories that will last forever for Gabe Holmstrom as he remembers his dear friend Marion Barry.

The congressman lost his battle with a long term illness Friday, he was 80 years old.

“You know it’s coming, you know he is not going to be in pain anymore, but it’s still hard to see or hard to hear,” said Holmstrom.

Holmstrom worked under Congressman Barry right out of college, traveling the state, making memories to last a lifetime.

“I remember he and I were on the road together for 5 weeks straight one august and I decided to keep track, and I think if I remember we has BBQ 35 times and catfish about 28 times in that stretch,” stated Holmstrom.

As Gabe remembers the life and legacy of being able to work under Congressman Barry, he said he was a one-of-a-kind, old-school politician.

“He really was the last ear of these kind of old-school politicians that doesn’t exist,” and “he loved the Delta, loved the state,” stated Holmstrom.