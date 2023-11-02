LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Friends of Little Rock Animal Village is inviting dog owners to bring their pups out for a swim at the pool for a good cause.

The organization is hosting its annual Doggie Paddle Day fundraiser for the Little Rock Animal Village Sunday, Nov. 5. at the Jim Dailey Fitness Center from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission to the event is $10 per dog. Event planners said that dogs must get along with other animals, be spayed or neutered and up to date on vaccinations to attend Doggie Paddle Day. There must also be at least one adult per dog.

The pool area will be enclosed, and the entrance gate will be guarded, according to event planners.

FAV Spokesperson Betsy Robb spoke about the upcoming event, calling it the last hoorah for summer.

“This event really is fun for everyone. It’s kind of the last hoorah for summer, and we’ve thankfully always been lucky weather-wise,” Robb said. “Admission is per dog, not human, she says, adding that “spectators are not only welcome but encouraged. Come join the fun.”

For more information on Doggie Paddle Day, visit FriendsoftheAnimalVillage.org.