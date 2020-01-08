Friend of victim in Little Rock’s first homicide of 2020: ‘He makes friends with anybody’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Varn Brown, Jr. was shot and killed at the Capitol Hill Apartments in Little Rock on Sunday.

Brown’s longtime friend, Reenada Johnson, tells KARK 4 News it’s been an emotional couple of days.

She’s known Brown for 20 years and can’t imagine why someone would want to hurt him.

“He makes friends with anybody he comes in contact with,” says Johnson.

Johnson met Brown in high school, and they’ve stayed friends ever since.

“He’s very upbeat and just smart, funny, just outgoing,” Johnson says. “He’ll keep you laughing like a lot.”

Now, just days removed from his murder, she’s still trying to make sense of his death.

“I didn’t believe it,” Johnson recalls. “I don’t even see how that even happened.”

Johnson was just five minutes away from the Capitol Hill Apartments when she heard the sirens.

“I learned shortly after that, that he had got shot,” recalls Johnson.

While shootings aren’t uncommon in Little Rock, Johnson says she never expected this to happen to someone so close.

“No, especially not him,” Johnson says. “He’s not that type of person. He doesn’t have a problem with anybody.”

While they had 20 years together, she says it’s still not enough.

“I would just want to hang out with him more,” Johnson says.

When asked what Johnson would miss most about Brown, she replied, “Everything.”

Johnson wants to extend her thoughts and prayers to Brown’s family.

She hopes the person responsible is caught and brought to justice.