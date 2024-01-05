LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The snow was beautiful but also dangerous for those on the roads in central Arkansas Friday.

Snow and sirens filled the air Friday morning as a winter wonderland in Little Rock became a crash capital.

“I tried to pull away, and he just came schwoop,” Jordan Matthews said. “Hit me right in the left front.”

Drivers like Matthews began the day expecting rain but got plenty of snow. The flakes slowed most drivers’ commutes or violently halted them. In Little Rock’s Hillcrest neighborhood and many others, slowing down and staying in their lane was a task not every driver could manage.

“I had to put on my four-wheel drive,” Matthews said. “Lucky I have my four-wheel drive, and I was still kind of sliding around.”

Beth Satterfield said she spent extra time during the journey to Potluck Food Rescue focusing on the positive.

“It is absolutely beautiful. Big, flat flakes,” she described “We don’t get that a lot.”

The snow later turned into rain meaning those who wanted to make snow angels or snowmen had to act fast.

Satterfield said she bet those who didn’t have to work were having a good time.

“I hope they are sitting in front of a fireplace and watching this out the window because it is beautiful,” she said.

The slush eventually washed away nearly everything on the roads. While it lasted it was more than both Jordan and Satterfield expected.

“I think everyone is surprised,” Satterfield stated. “The last I heard was a chance of some flurries, so this was a little shocking.”

With more chances of flurries in the forecast for January, Matthews urged people to prepare for anything and drive slow.