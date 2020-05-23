Friday night’s heavy rain leads to flash flooding, storm reports

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Multiple surges of energy in the atmosphere lead to the development of rain and storms across the state Friday morning, afternoon and night.

Severe weather was in the forecast as strong damaging winds and hail looked to be the primary threat. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) issued a MARGINAL (5%) and SLIGHT (15%) risk for severe storms across Arkansas Friday. The SLIGHT risk was located across west Arkansas whereas the MARGINAL risk covered more of central and east Arkansas. The SPC also issued a Marginal and Slight risk for extensive rainfall that could lead to flash flooding across the western half of the state.

The forecast verified regarding the severe weather and flooding threats in Arkansas as storm reports came in, ranging from measured wind gusts, flooding, and sizable hail.

As a line of storms came into Montgomery County around 2:30 a.m. CDT Saturday, very heavy rainfall lead to flash flooding near the town of Normal. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office noted multiple tents and one vehicle was washed into the Caddo River. Thankfully, campers were evacuated beforehand and there were no reports of injuries at the time.

Around 3 a.m. CDT Saturday, flash flooding washed multiple vehicles near the Caddo River in Pike County. Roads were also flooded in and around the town of Glenwood, per the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

From 9 p.m CDT Friday to 9 a.m CDT Saturday, radar estimated a range of 1-5 inches of rain across west central Arkansas.

It is important to note, that while flash flooding areas can be predicted ahead of an event, pin pointing exactly which location will receive the most rainfall is near impossible – until the rain starts setting up and patterns in its motion can be detected.

A deteriorating line of rain will continue to produce wet weather throughout Saturday morning in central Arkansas. By the afternoon though, the atmosphere will work to stabilize itself, limiting the amount of rainfall. Spotty showers will still be possible Saturday afternoon, but the weather should not be as active as it has been over the past 24 hours.