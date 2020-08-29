Friday night football amid COVID-19 in Arkansas

BAUXITE, Ark.— Friday night football is officially back for the fall.

Highschools across central Arkansas took the field for opening night ready to play for the first time this season.

We caught up with fans at Bauxite Highschool who say things look a little differently this year amid the pandemic.

“I’m glad that we were at least able to be out here considering the circumstances,” said Kyle Logsdon, who has a son in the band.

Logsdon says although wearing a mask during the game in the stands is not ideal, he says he’s just glad football is back.

“It’s better than nothing,” said Logsdon.

Matthew Baxley, Bauxite’s Athletic Director, says there are many changes this season. Baxley says this fall, there will be a limited number of tickets, cones that are spaced 6 feet apart for players on the sidelines, and cheering that can only happen behind a mask.

“There’s just a lot of change and the stands are part of it,” said Baxley. “It’ll be quieter but the kids they worked hard and the fans love the game.”

Fans say they hope everyone will continue to wear masks in the stands so everyone stays safe.

“One little slip-up and all of this is basically over, so you have to keep safe the whole time,” said Logsdon.