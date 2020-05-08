Friday morning thunderstorm causes severe damage in West Arkansas

DEQUEEN, Ark. — Straight-line winds cause plenty of damage in DeQueen, Arkansas. The awning collapsed at a gas station off Highway 71.

No one was gettign fuel at the time. Trees are blown over, one landing in the middle of a home trapping three people inside.

Emergency crews were able to rescue them and th ankfully no one was hurt.

“I got a call from my daughter at 4:02 a.m. and she said daddy we’re trapped inside of our house, well they called the Fire Department and Police department, they were out here real quick like. They had to rescue them and dig them out,” said Frankie Ross.

Mayor Jeff Brown says the clean up process should take less than a week.

He encourages people who live in and around Sevier County to sign up for code red alerts for future thunderstorm warnings.