Friday marks four months since 59-year-old John Mundell died after getting hit along Highway 107

SHERWOOD, Ark. — Friday marks four months since 59-year-old cyclist John Mundell died after getting hit by a car along Highway 107; the driver has yet to be found.

“For me, it’s as if it happened yesterday,” Kimberly Mundell says.

Mundell married John less than two months before the deadly accident.

“It’s hard for me to tell our marriage story without telling the subsequent death story that followed that.”

These days, a ‘Ghost Bike’ sits along the crash site as a makeshift memorial for John. Flowers, a flag and a Big Dam 100 medal cover the bike’s frame from handlebars to wheels.

John was hit by a car on July 18 and then died four days later on July 22.

Sherwood police say detectives have received more than 100 tips since the fatal crash.

Officers have also checked out more than 100 different cars since releasing images of a gray- or silver-colored suspect car that police believe might have been involved.

Kimberly holds on to hope that answers will eventually come soon. She wears John’s wedding ring as a necklace, admitting that rarely a moment goes by that she doesn’t think about him or the accident.

“I think the hardest part for me is thinking about what could have been,” Kimberly says.

“A lot of years, we finally found each other, you know? We finally found the person we were supposed to be with.”

The quest for closure in the case remains an uphill climb.

If anyone has information about what happened they are urged to contact the Sherwood Police Department.