Friday marks 6 years since Beverly Carter kidnapping

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Friday marks six years since Realtor Beverly Carter was kidnapped.

Her body was later found.

Since then, her family has started the Beverly Carter Foundation to push the importance of safety on social media and promote safety for realtors.

The woman convicted of kidnapping and killing Carter, Crystal Lowery, was denied clemency earlier this year by the Arkansas Parole Board.

The man who was also convicted of capital murder in Carter’s death, Arron Lewis, is serving a life sentence.