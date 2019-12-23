French Hill issues statement in response to Indivisible Little Rock and Central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Just days after President Trump was impeached, a group of Arkansans showed up to congressman French Hill’s saying they will hold him accountable for voting no on impeachment.

The group, indivisible Little Rock and Central Arkasnas Delivered over 100 letters to Hill’s office on University Avenue.

They say voters are worried about continued foreign interference in American elections and say our State’s four congressmen have failed to fulfill their oaths to support and defend the Constitutions of the United States.

“Absoulutely it’s our jobs as Central, Arkansas voters as Congressman Hill’s constiuntents too keep showing up at his office to keep calling him and to keep emailing him and messaging him letting him know that we expect him to listen to us because we are concerned about our elections and we are concerned about our votes and not holding President Trump accountable he has failed to protect our elections.” said Loriee Evans with Indivisible LR.

Congressman French Hill released a statement which reads in part: “I’m grateful to everyone in central Arkansas who has contacted my office to express their views on impeachment in a civil and respectful manner. The only way that we can work towards moving the country forward is by listening to one another. “

You can see his full statements here.