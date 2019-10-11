Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories in Arkansas

Purple = Freeze Warning. Periwinkle = Frost Advisory.

The National Weather Service in Little Rock, Arkansas and Tulsa, Oklahoma has issued freeze warnings and frost advisories in some parts of the Natural State.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for parts of north central, northwest and west Arkansas from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

Frost Advisories extend from parts of northeast Arkansas to north central Arkansas and west Arkansas. The advisory lasts throughout the same time period as the freeze warning.

RPM Forecast Model shows predicted low temperatures Saturday morning.

Temperatures Saturday morning are forecast to range from the low 40’s in the southern third of the state to near freezing in the northern third of the state.

Near or sub-freezing temperatures can kill sensitive vegetation. Heading into the night, cover sensitive plants or bring them inside to survive the chill outdoors.