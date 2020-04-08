Free personal use firewood cutting available on Ozark-St. Francis National Forests

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (April 8, 2020) – Personal firewood cutting is free to the general public until

June 1, 2020, on the Ozark-St. Francis National Forests in designated areas.

Woodcutters may contact their nearest district office for information on the steps to take in

order to obtain a permit.

Woodcutters can take up to 12 cords of firewood for personal use. A cord is an amount of

tightly piled wood in a stack four feet high by four feet wide by eight feet long.

Personal use firewood cutting allows visitors to remove downed timber or to cut standing dead

trees under most conditions on the Ozark-St. Francis National Forests. Woodcutters must check

with the local ranger district to receive a permit and information on any specific local

restrictions or requirements other than those listed below.

In addition, forest officials request that woodcutters also follow these requirements.