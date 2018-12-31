Local News

Free New Year's Eve Cab Rides in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) - In an effort to curb drunk driving accidents on New Year’s Eve, Rainwater, Holt & Sexton will be paying for cab rides home for anyone who has been drinking this New Year’s Eve. 

A partnership set up between Rainwater, Holt & Sexton, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and Little Rock Yellow Cab will provide the cab rides in Little Rock. Rides will be paid for between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, 2018. Pickup locations must be within the city of Little Rock and the destination must be within 20 miles. The ride must also be a ride home. 

To get a cab ride home individuals should call 501-222-2222 and tell them Rainwater, Holt & Sexton is paying. 

The hope of the program is to cut down on drunk driving related accidents, injuries, and deaths around the holiday season.

