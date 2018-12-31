Free New Year's Eve Cab Rides in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) - In an effort to curb drunk driving accidents on New Year’s Eve, Rainwater, Holt & Sexton will be paying for cab rides home for anyone who has been drinking this New Year’s Eve.
A partnership set up between Rainwater, Holt & Sexton, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and Little Rock Yellow Cab will provide the cab rides in Little Rock. Rides will be paid for between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, 2018. Pickup locations must be within the city of Little Rock and the destination must be within 20 miles. The ride must also be a ride home.
To get a cab ride home individuals should call 501-222-2222 and tell them Rainwater, Holt & Sexton is paying.
The hope of the program is to cut down on drunk driving related accidents, injuries, and deaths around the holiday season.
More Stories
-
The family just wants to know why someone would steal something that…
-
The newest mayor of Russellville, Richard Harris, got sworn into…
-
Three days after Christmas her father rode it to the Dollar General…