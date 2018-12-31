Free New Year's Eve Cab Rides in Little Rock

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) - In an effort to curb drunk driving accidents on New Year’s Eve, Rainwater, Holt & Sexton will be paying for cab rides home for anyone who has been drinking this New Year’s Eve.

A partnership set up between Rainwater, Holt & Sexton, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and Little Rock Yellow Cab will provide the cab rides in Little Rock. Rides will be paid for between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, 2018. Pickup locations must be within the city of Little Rock and the destination must be within 20 miles. The ride must also be a ride home.

To get a cab ride home individuals should call 501-222-2222 and tell them Rainwater, Holt & Sexton is paying.

The hope of the program is to cut down on drunk driving related accidents, injuries, and deaths around the holiday season.