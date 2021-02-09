Free Grab-and-Go meals for children, families available at some Little Rock fire stations through summer

LITTLE ROCK – The Little Rock Fire Department is working with FAB44, a nonprofit organization that helps at risk youth, to provide afterschool grab-and-go meals through the summer, the City announced on Tuesday.

The USDA-approved meals will be available to children and families starting on Tuesday, February 9, at Fire Station 24 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays only. Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 10, meals will also be available at Fire Station 19. Station 24 is located at 8801 Stagecoach Road. Station 19 is located at 10621 Chicot Road.

The following stations will be added as meal sites in March:

* Station 6: 2218 W. Roosevelt Road

* Station 13: 1105 E. Roosevelt Road

* Station 18: 11500 Mabelvale West Road

FAB44 works with youth to help them reach their full potential through programming, resources, and USDA free meals.