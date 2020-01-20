Free glasses for some LRSD students, donated by doctors

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Hundreds of kids packed the UAMS Jones Eye Institute Monday in hopes of walking away with better vision.

Any child in the Little Rock School District that failed their eye exam or missed it were put in contact with organizers at UAMS.

Those who attended received an eye exam and were fitted for a pair of glasses. It was all free of cost and donated by local doctors.

More than 180 appointments were scheduled and walk in’s were welcome as well.

Hear more about the event from doctors and families on KARK 4 News at 6.