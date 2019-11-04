Free flu shots offered Nov. 6 at Arkansas Minority Health Commission’s Community Health Screening Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The Arkansas Minority Health Commission (AMHC) will now be offering free flu shots during its monthly Community Health Screening Day hosted on the first Wednesday of every month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The next screening day is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 6.

In addition to flu shots, the AMHC will offer free health screenings for glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, BMI and HIV at its office located at 1501 S. Main St. Suite A in Little Rock.

Each Community Health Screening Day is open to the public. No I.D. or insurance is necessary for visitors who wish to be screened or receive flu shots. For those who receive abnormal screening results, free health information will be provided in conjunction with referrals to low-income clinics.

“We are excited to host our monthly Community Health Screening Day,” said ShaRhonda Love, AMHC director. “While our norm is to work through community partners, this will provide an opportunity for outreach in our community right at our very own doorstep.”

The Arkansas Minority Health Commission works to assure that all minority Arkansans have equitable access to preventive health care and seeks ways to promote health and prevent diseases and conditions that are prevalent among minority populations.