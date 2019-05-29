Free eye exams for LRPD K9s

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas Veterinarian is offering free eye exams for Police K9s in Little Rock.

Dr. Bill Miller, a veterinary ophthalmologist with Arkansas Veterinary Emergency and Specialists offered the free eye exams for the K9s and also horses from the police department’s mounted patrol.

They’re making sure the animals are healthy and don’t have cataracts, among other eye issues.

Officers say they are thankful for the free exams so the animals can be in the top share to serve and protect.

“We’re looking for the overall health of the dog. a healthy dog is going to perform at its peak and that’s what we’re looking for,” says Sgt. Tim White.

The free exams are part of the National Program of the American College of Veterinary Ophthalmology.

