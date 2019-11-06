1  of  2
Free dental services this Saturday, November 9th, in North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This Saturday, November 9, Monarch Dental of West Valley will provide free dental services for low-income, underinsured individuals at its local office at 4909 Warden Road, North Little Rock from 8:30 am to 2:00 pm.

Dental services provided will include same-day procedures such as exams and x-rays, fillings, cleanings and extractions.

The services are offered in partnership with the Smiles for Everyone Foundation.

