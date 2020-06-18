Free COVID-19 drive-thru testing coming to College Station June 20

COLLEGE STATION, Ark. (News release) – Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc (JCCSI) in partnership with Community Health Centers of Arkansas (CHCA) will be offering free COVID-19 testing on Saturday, June 20 at the College Station Health Center.



A free drive-thru for COVID-19 testing will be held for College Station and surrounding communities on Saturday, June 20, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The testing will be in the parking lot at College Station Health Center, 4206 Frazier Pike in College Station, and drivers will remain in their vehicles throughout the testing process.

The JCCSI has a dedicated medical team to provide community members free drive-thru testing, and the testing is open to everyone and participants do not need to be exhibiting symptoms to get

tested. To contact the JCCSI College Station location, call 501-490-2440.