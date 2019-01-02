Frank Scott's First Few Hours in Office Includes Prayer, Choir Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - For the first time in 12 years, Little Rock christened a new year with a new mayor.

Frank Scott Jr. took the oath of office Tuesday afternoon.

"I'm very proud that he's from here," Sandra Bankson says.

Bankson and her husband have called southwest Little Rock home for 41 years.

She was one of many who filled the pews inside Greater Second Baptist Church on Geyer Springs Tuesday, honoring Scott in a multi-faith service.

His first few hours in office were covered in prayer and surrounded by a choir.

At one point, the toe-tapping music brought Scott to his feet.

"It's a wonderful start that he chose to pray with his church," Bankson says.

It highlighted a day that began with a swearing-in ceremony and ended with an evening ball.

"I'm extremely humbled and grateful for the people of Little Rock," Scott said to reporters on Tuesday.

"This election, this campaign struck a chord with our city."

With change on the horizon, many hope it brings a chorus that keeps the city of Little Rock on the same key.

Scott says his transitional board of directors, which includes former opponent Baker Kurrus, will meet for the first time on Jan. 7 and continue meeting about 60 days after that.

Scott also said he hopes to hire 20-25 more police officers this year, eventually bringing the the total of LRPD officers from 593 to 700 in four years.