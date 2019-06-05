Fourche Dam neighborhood in LR impacted by flood Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Some people in the Fourche Dam neighborhood in the southeast side of Little Rock are stranded in their homes.

They say water has been rising due to storm drain backup since Friday making some roads impassable.

Some people with larger vehicles have been picking up neighbors and getting them food or other places to stay.

Neighbors who reached out to us say they never received sandbags and evacuation notice or help from the city.

"Kind of tough it out and stressed and I'm like you know, we need help out here. Nobody's acknowledging the fact that, this area's flooded also," says Shanta Batchelor.

Batchelor says her landlord has been paying for her and her husband to stay at a nearby hotel until it's safe to return.

But others in the area are having to wait out the water.