Four shot as Poplar Bluff police investigate shootings

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo (KAIT) – Poplar Bluff police are asking for help from the public after four people were shot Sunday in two separate incidents in the city.

According to Lt. Josh Stewart with Poplar Bluff police, officers got a call around 2:15 p.m. Sunday about the first shooting in the Bacon Park area.

The victim in the Bacon Park shooting was flown to an area hospital, Stewart said. Police also released a video on social media Sunday of a possible suspect in the Bacon Park shooting case.

The second shooting happened around 3 p.m. Feb. 16 in the 1500 block of Wallace Street. Stewart said three people – two males and one female – were shot by someone in a possible dark-colored small vehicle.

The conditions of the three people shot in the Wallace Street incident are not known.

Stewart said police do not know if the shootings are connected.

Anyone with information on the shootings can call Poplar Bluff police at 573-785-5776.