LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Rock Region Metro has announced that since Monday, four employees, all fixed route bus operators, have tested positive for COVID-19.

This information is following after a fixed route operator tested positive for COVID-19 on July 14, which followed the June 8 notification of the agency’s first known COVID-19 positive case for a Metro employee.

Three of the employees out of the five are considered low risk to Metro riders and employees.

