Four people shot in Little Rock Thursday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night around 11:15 p.m.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to 19 Nandina Circle in reference to a shooting that just occurred. Once officers arrived they found a 21-year-old man in the parking lot across from building 19.

The man had two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police then found a 17-year-old boy in building 19 in an apartment. He had one non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The teen told officers the apartment was his uncles.

Officers applied medical aid and waited for MEMS to arrive. Once MEMS arrived they took both victims to a nearby hospital.

Officers then spoke with three other teens who said they were in a car during the time of the shooting. According to the report, the teens were taken to the 12th Street Substation to speak with detectives.

According to the police report, officers searched the crime scene and found a black backpack behind a creek at 19 Nandina that had two firearms in plain view. The weapons were a mini AK-47 and a Glock.

Police say they later got a phone call of two other victims with gunshot wounds at St. Vincent Hospital. Both victims say they went to 19 Nandina Circle to buy guns from the others and they ended up turning on them and said they started to shoot at them.

The victims said they left the area and called someone to come pick them up.

This case is still ongoing. If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to call the police.