UPDATE: Three injured in Faulkner County shooting

Correction: An earlier version of this story contained incorrect information about the number of victims in the Faulkner County shooting Tuesday night. Officials with the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office now say there were three people injured, but there was a fourth person in the car and the story has been corrected.

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark.- Three people were injured in a shooting in Faulkner County on Tuesday night.

According to the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies responded to a call at 9:30 p.m. at the Double Bee gas station about a shooting.

Deputies say the shooting happened off of Highway 225 E in Faulkner County.

Investigators say the victims drove to the gas station to get help.

According to officials, there was a fourth person in the car that was not injured.

Officials say the victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for their wounds.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident.

If you have any information on the shooting, call the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office.