LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock fire officials said that four people were found dead after an early Friday morning house fire.

According to the Little Rock Fire Department, crews responded to a fire in the 4800 block of Greenfield Drive just after 1:30 a.m.

Fire officials said that the four victims were found inside the home once the fire was extinguished. The victims’ identities have not been released at this time.

There was no word from fire officials on if any nearby structures or homes were affected by the blaze.

Officials with the LRFD have not released a possible cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.