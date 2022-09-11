HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Three women and a child are dead after a multi-vehicle crash near Hot Springs on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as 57-year-old Julieanna Gonzalez of Glenwood, 67-year-old Linda Godwin of Royal, 35-year-old Rebecca Schaffer of Royal, and a child, whose identity is not being released in the preliminary report because of their age.

43-year-old Andres Gonzalez was injured in the crash.

It happened near Jaguar Trail on Highway 70 shortly after 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

According to the preliminary report from Arkansas State Police, the car driven by Andres Gonzalez crossed the center line

causing chain reaction collisions between four vehicles, resulting in the four deaths and injury.

The investigation into the accident is continuing.