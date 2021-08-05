Four Arkansas teachers named semi-finalists for 2022 Arkansas Teacher of the Year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Four Arkansas teachers were recognized for being named 2022 Arkansas Teacher of the Year State semi-finalists.

On Thursday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Education secretary Johnny Key held a ceremony at the Governor’s Mansion to recognize teachers from school districts around Arkansas.

The four teachers were Dollan Allison, Jil’Lana Heard, Vickie Lewis and Jessica Saum, who were among 12 regional finalists that were also honored.

“Congratulations to the four teachers recognized today. In light of the most recent unprecedented school year, I want to thank all educators for their commitment to their students,” Key said. “These four teachers recognized today are among some of the best educators around this state and represent the hard work and professionalism exhibited whether students learned in person or virtually. Thank you for serving as role models for your students, your fellow educators, and your communities.”

As semi-finalists, each teacher received a medallion and a monetary prize provided by the Walton Family Foundation. They also received a certificate for being regional finalists.