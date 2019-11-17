Four A-State alumni, veterans inducted into Hall of Heroes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Four veterans were specially recognized for their service in Region 8.

All four are also alumni of Arkansas State University, which concluded in them being inducted into the Hall of Heroes at the Cooper Alumni Center, on Saturday.

Brigadier General Bradley Cox, Brigadier General Kevin Vines and Lt. Commander Peter Carrothers received plaques for their heroic, government service, while Lt. Charles Hinson was posthumously honored.

General Vines calls this opportunity an honor after graduating from the university 28 years ago.

“Being recognized for what ends up being over 30 years of service to the state and in the nation; so I’m very honored to be inducted in the Hall of Fame with the other 90 plus individuals that currently are in that Hall of Fame,” says Vines, Director of Joint Staff at the Arkansas National Guard.

The four inductees were also honored at A-State’s football game against Coastal Carolina during halftime.