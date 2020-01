CONWAY, Ark. — Police are warning whoever is “soaping” the city fountain may not be in for a clean getaway.

Soaping is a costly prank in which vandals dump soap into the fountain causing an overflow.

Conway says it happens 6-7 times a year, and each time they have to empty the fountain for repairs.

It happened again last week, and if caught, the person responsible could be charged with criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.