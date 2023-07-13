PINE BLUFF, Ark. – The city of Pine Bluff has reached 11 homicides for the year 2023.

The latest homicide in the city happened on July 11 when a 17-year-old was killed near Orlando Street.

This killing means 6 out of the 11 killed by gunfire in the city never made it to see the age of 19.

Albert Brewer’s passion to stop the violence started 20 years ago when he started his boxing organization Gloves not Guns.

He’s been going ever since, except this year because of health.

At a boxing competition last June, Brewer’s leg gave out on him leading him to needing a hip replacement and taking some time away from Gloves Not Guns.

In the sport of achieving victory over violence, Brewer says he can’t wait till he’s 100%.

“I’m not going to let this chair hold me down,” he said.

For the first time since January, Brewer opened the doors of Family Church in Pine Bluff where his boxers train.

Brewer has lost a number of his boxers to prison and death.

With anger in his voice, Brewer asks why we are burying our youth at such an early age. He thinks back to his younger days.

“We used to fight it out,” Brewer said. “You lived to see another day!”

In a chair, with limited mobility, Brewer needs help from the community and thankfully he’s getting it from The Village.

The Village is a Pine Bluff youth sports league for ages 4-12, coached by Martin Scott.

Whether it’s football, basketball, baseball and including boxing, most of that consist of being able to think,” Scott who started The Village said.

The Village and Gloves not Guns are now partnering together to provide kids with a number of sports to play.

“If you don’t keep them occupied with something positive, something negative is going to consume them,” Scott said.

Brewer is asking the community and the city to buy-in to changing the mindset of the youth to keep another from leaving us too soon.

“If we don’t sponsor these kids, the gangs are going to sponsor them,” Brewer stated.