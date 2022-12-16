LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It is the season of giving, and foster kids across Pulaski County are set to have a merry Christmas thanks to some generous hearts.

The goal is simple for “The Call” and members of “That Church” this Christmas.

The Call is a nonprofit that mobilizes churches to work with the foster care system.

“It’s us calling our neighbors, our friends our churches our local businesses,” said Jacquelyn Peske, the Program Coordinator for ‘The Call’ in Pulaski County. “Majority of them said yes.”

Volunteers are working alongside the Department of Children and Family Services collecting presents for every foster kid in Pulaski County. So far, they have covered every Pulaski County child in the system so far, which adds up to more than 400 kids.

“There’s so many good people out there that want to love on these kids,” said Lillie Price, who is a foster mom.

Peske said more and more kids enter the foster care system constantly, and from now until Christmas, dozens of other kids could enter the foster care system and will also need gifts.

If you would like to help out, reach out to ‘The Call’ or the Department of Children and Family Services.