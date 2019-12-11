Fort Smith police assist in Amber Alert arrest

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) has assisted the Muskogee Police Department in making an arrest related to an Amber Alert.

According to a news release, FSPD was contacted to check the area of 7600 Dallas for a vehicle listed in an Amber Alert.

Police say Derek Perez had stabbed a person in Muskogee and left the scene, taking two individuals against their will. One of the individuals was a juvenile.

Police were checking motels in the area and found the vehicle.

After coordination with Muskogee, FSPD officers knocked on the motel room door and announced they were investigating an accident where the suspect’s car was hit.

Perez opened the door and several officers took him into custody without incident.

The two individuals were found unharmed and are safe.