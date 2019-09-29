Fort Smith hosts walk for cystic fibrosis awareness

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — People in the River Valley came together to walk in the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s largest national fundraising event on Saturday in Fort Smith.

“Great Strides” encouraged walkers to donate money to support research, advanced care, and advocacy for people living with cystic fibrosis — a genetic, life-shortening disease that makes it difficult to breathe.

Associate executive director Diane Byram says her team has created a lot of momentum with similar walks across the country.

“Back in 1955, the average age of somebody with CF was less than 5 years old. They rarely made it to elementary school,” Byram said. “Today people are living into their 40’s and 50’s and beyond, so it’s really exciting that we’ve moved that far in this short period of time.”

The foundation hopes to raise $35 million through their walks across the country.