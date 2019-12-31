Forrest City students win statewide fall youth poster contest

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission (KAB) announced three students from Forrest City won the KAB’s fall Great Arkansas Cleanup Youth Poster Contest.

Stewart Elementary students Brandi Mathis, Katelynn Hendrix and Jadyn Echols were presented winning certificates, You “Otto” Not Litter t-shirts, KAB notebook and Otto swag by KAB’s mascot Otto the Otter on Dec. 18. Students of the winning classrooms received KAB logo t-shirts and Otto goodie bags and were able to hang out with Otto the Otter.

“Each year, we encourage youth participation through our spring youth poster contest, but with the arrival of Otto the Otter, we wanted to introduce Otto to classrooms providing teachers a tool to teach youth about litter prevention,” said Mark Camp, executive director of KAB.

This fall, KAB launched the fall youth poster contest which garnered 394 entries. Students were asked to illustrate what they think makes Arkansas super, and the contest was meant to help teachers engage elementary-age students in litter-awareness education and to educate the public about the importance of a litter-free community during KAB’s fall Great Arkansas Cleanup.

About Keep Arkansas Beautiful

The Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission (KAB), consisting of a professional staff of three and a nine-member advisory board appointed by the governor, is a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. As a certified state affiliate of Keep America Beautiful Inc., KAB inspires and educates individuals to reduce litter, recycle and keep Arkansas beautiful. KAB is funded through its 1% portion of the eighth-cent Conservation Tax. For more information, visit KeepArkansasBeautiful.com or stay in the know by following Keep Arkansas Beautiful on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and text VOLUNTEER to 484848.