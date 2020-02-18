Former UCA RA arrested after student claims he raped her

CONWAY, Ark. — On February 6 police arrested a former University of Central Arkansas Resident Assistant in connection to a possible rape of an 18-year-old woman in a UCA dorm.

Issac Tape has been charged with one count of rape.

According to a UCA police report, a woman told UCA police in June of 2019 that she had been raped by an RA of the dorm, Issac Tape.

She said that they were at a dorm event in New Hall dorms at UCA, and after the event she went with him and his friend back to Tape’s room.

While in his room she says that they drank orange juice while talking with one another.

She states that after a few drinks, Tape’s friend left the room and she did not have enough strength to fight back and Tape then forced her clothes off and began to rape her.

When police talked to Tape he said they had been drinking Orange juice and Vodka while playing ‘truth or drink’. He states that she knew there was alcohol in the juice and that she was sitting on his lap while they played the game.

Tape says that when his friend left the room they began to kiss when she told him ‘no’ and he says he left the room. He then says that she came back to him about five minutes later asking him to sleep with her. He states that they then had sex that night.

Police called Tape’s friend who was in the room with Tape and the woman, who said that they were sitting around talking when they decided to go to sleep. He then states that the woman came back to the door to ask Tape to sleep with her, and that Tape went with her into the other room. He told police she came back two days later where she and Tape talked and then he says Tape asked her to leave because he didn’t want any trouble.

Police delivered the case to a prosecuting attorney in July and then in January police requested a warrant for his arrest, and contacted Georgia State University police where they arrested Tape and he now awaits extradition from Georgia.