PINE BLUFF, Ark. – After a year of violence in Pine Bluff, one woman said it’s time to take a stand and protect the city’s children.

In 2023, Pine Bluff recorded more than 25 homicides, in some cases putting teenagers behind bars.

As a former teacher, Kenesha Adams said it’s time to focus on the emotional needs of students, hoping to make a change outside the classroom.

“I think there are a lot of people doing great things in Pine Bluff to support our students, I think we just need more,” she said.

In 2021, Adams started a “Bearapy” program, combining her love for build-a-bear and therapy.

Adams would take the program to different schools in the area, let kids build their own stuffed animals and then read a corresponding story.

With each story, was a message about expressing feelings, something Adams said she feels like was lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We need a way to help heal families again and I think talking and communicating is a part of it,” Adams said.

In the last year, Adams has expanded her work to include what she calls the Learning Lounge.

It’s a space in Pine Bluff where students can step out of a traditional learning environment and into more one-on-one instruction.

Besides the basic curriculum, Adams said there will be a focus on emotional health.

“Conflict resolution is a big issue in our community,” Adams said. “I believe if our students learn how to manage your emotions and handle conflict as early as possible then we wouldn’t have as much issues as we have with our young men and our teenagers.”

Adams said it was heartbreaking to watch teens being shot and put behind bars last year.

“It’s scary as a teacher, it’s scary as an aunt, it’s scary as someone who has grown up here and believes that there is so much potential in Pine Bluff,” Adams said.

Adams said she hopes her program will be the start of something great, teaching kids how to properly handle their anger.

“The more opportunities we have to create positive experiences, positive spaces, the more positive I believe will come out of it,” Adams said.

The Learning Lounge will open in February as an after-school program, with plans to expand in the fall.

For more information on The Learning Lounge, visit LearningLoungeAR.com.