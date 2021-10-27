Former State Senator, longtime Board of Corrections member, Bobby Glover dies at 85

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Former State Senator Bobby L. Glover died at the age of 85 early Wednesday after serving for more than a decade in the Arkansas Board of Corrections.

Sen. Glover was originally appointed to the Board of Corrections by Gov. Mike Beebe in February of 2011, and reappointed in 2014, and again by Gov. Hutchinson in February of 2021.

“From his time as mayor, state representative, state senator and vice chairman of the Board of Corrections, Bobby Glover’s dedication to the people of Arkansas was evident,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Wednesday. “Susan and I are praying for his family in his passing. I have lowered the flags to honor his memory.”

Sen. Glover began his career in public service in 1963, serving 10 years as the mayor of Carlisle.

Sen. Glover was a 28-year veteran of the Arkansas General Assembly. As a State Representative, he represented the City of Beebe and parts of White, Lonoke and Prairie counties. He served in the House for 10 terms over 14 years.

“Senator Glover led a distinguished life of public service,” said Corrections Secretary Solomon Graves. “Arkansas is better because of him. The Department of Corrections is better because of him.”

He also served as Director of Governmental Affairs for the Arkansas State Police Association, and he served 17 years on the Arkansas State Police Foundation. He served as Chairman of the University of Arkansas Criminal Justice Institute Advisory Board, and he served as Executive Director of the Arkansas Municipal Police Association.

Sen. Glover received several awards for his outstanding municipal, community and legislative accomplishments, including the Outstanding Citizen of the Year Award from the cities of Lonoke and Carlisle.

Sen. Glover was president and CEO of the Glover Insurance Agency in Carlisle and Lonoke and president and CEO of Chambers Nursing Home in Carlisle. Civically, he was active in numerous capacities with several organizations over the years.

Sen. Glover was married to Charlotte Glover and had two sons, a daughter, a stepson, a stepdaughter, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Carlisle, where he served as deacon, trustee and head usher.