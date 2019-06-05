Former State Senator found dead from gunshot wound Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (NEA REPORT) - Former Arkansas State Senator Linda Collins-Smith was found dead at her home Tuesday evening in Randolph County, according to NEA Report.

Sources say it was not of natural causes.

Collins-Smith's press secretary has confirmed her death.

A law enforcement source confirmed the news to NEA Report late Tuesday evening around 7:15 p.m.

At 7:25 p.m. NEA Report was informed by a neighbor that Collins-Smith was killed by gunshot.

At 7:30 p.m. a law enforcement source confirmed that her death is being investigated as suspicious.

At 7:50 p.m. NEA Report says that neighbors have been locking their doors and staying inside, possibly at the instruction of local law enforcement. Another source says Federal Investigators are on their way from Little Rock.

At 9:50 p.m. Arkansas State Police are leading the investigation, NEA Report confirms.

Collins-Smith (Republican) was a former member of the Arkansas State Senate, representing District 19.

Collins-Smith was defeated in the primary on May 22, 2018. She was first elected in 2014.

