Former Razorback Running Back Arrested on Drug Charges
FORREST CITY, Ark. - A former Razorback running back has been arrested on drug charges by the St. Francis County Sheriff's Office (SFCSO).
Korliss Marshall, 23, of Fayetteville, was picked up on Friday by a SFCSO deputy assigned to the interstate interdiction unit.
The SFCSO says Marshall was caught with over a pound of marijuana, packaging materials, digital scales, and cash.
As of Monday morning, he was still in the St. Francis County Jail and scheduled for a District Court appearance in the afternoon.
Marshall is charged with felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Speeding and No Driver's License.
Marshall played for the Razorbacks during the 2013 and 2014 seasons.
