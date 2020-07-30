Former prison guard sentenced to prison for smuggling contraband

FORREST CITY, Ark. — A former Arkansas prison guard has been sentenced to prison for smuggling contraband.

A Wynne man has been arrested for helping to smuggle tobacco and cellular telephones into the Federal Correctional Complex in Forrest City where he worked as a guard.

United States District Court Judge Kristine G. Baker sentenced Josue Duane Garza, 42 to 12 months and one day in federal prison.

In June of 2018, an inmate at the Federal Correctional Complex in Forrest City told prison officials that his family had been purchasing tobacco and cell phones and mailing them, along with cash to Garza at a P.O. Box in Colt.

The inmate said another inmate had started the scheme but had been taken to another facility, and left that inmate to take over the operation.

Both inmates said their parents had bought the tobacco and cell phones, mailed them to Garza’s P.O. Box and included cash. The parents got the money orders and cash from other inmates’ families, who were paying for the purchases of the inmates’

Both inmates split the profits with Garza. Garza admitted in an interview he conducted the operation from October 2017 through July of 2018 and received over $40,000. Garza pleaded guilty to information charging him with Bribery of a Public Official on August, 23.

“This defendant’s blatant contraband scheme was an abuse of his authority as a federal prison guard,” U.S. Attorney Hiland said. “Smuggling illicit cell phones into prison allows convicted felons to continue their criminal activity, even from inside the prison walls. Today’s sentence demonstrates that those who seek to profit from these underhanded dealings will soon find themselves among the inmates they formerly enabled.”

In addition to the prison term, Garza was sentenced to one year of supervised release following his imprisonment.