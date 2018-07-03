Former Presidents Bush, Clinton in LR July 12

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) - On July 12, President George W. Bush and President Bill Clinton will join 59 Presidential Leadership Scholars at the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock, Arkansas for a conversation centered around the work Scholars are doing to address current issues faced in our nation and around the world. Scholars are focused on challenges such as the opioid crisis, veterans' issues, and immigration.

The conversation will take place during the graduation ceremony of the 2018 class of Presidential Leadership Scholars – comprised of doctors, veterans, corporate professionals, attorneys, public servants, educators, and more from across the country – who over the past six months have come together to collaborate and make a difference in the world as they learn about leadership through the lens of the presidential experiences of George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush, and Lyndon B. Johnson. This year’s class will join an active network of 181 Scholars who are working to lead lasting and positive change in their communities and across the globe.

WHO:

President George W. Bush, founder of the Bush Institute and 43rd President of the United States

President Bill Clinton, founder of the Clinton Foundation and 42nd President of the United States

The 59 members of the 2018 class of Presidential Leadership Scholars



WHEN:

Thursday, July 12, 2018. Program Begins at 4:30 p.m.



NOTE: This event is not open to the public, but will be streamed live on www.presidentialleadershipscholars.org.