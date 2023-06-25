LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Former president Bill Clinton made his return to the Natural State this weekend.

Sunday night, he spoke at the Statehouse Convention Center with former Maryland governor Larry Hogan, who is considered a moderate republican.

Both Hogan and Clinton expressed concern over divisiveness in politics.

“There’s plenty of things you can argue about if you agree on the end,” Clinton said.

Hogan said that divisiveness is one of the main things wrong with politics currently.

“You know Mr. President, I agree with that I think you can disagree without being disagreeable,” Hogan stated. “We can passionately debate the issues without hating the people on the other side. I think that is one of the things that is wrong with politics today.”

To watch the whole conversation, you can go to the Clinton Presidential Center’s Facebook page.

Sunday’s event was a part of the Kumpuris Distinguished Lecture Series, which is presented by the Clinton Presidential Center.

Saturday, former president Clinton attended the memorial service for former congressman Marion Berry in Gillett.